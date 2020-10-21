McLeod Health honors 3 individuals for long-time service, dedication to Florence community

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – McLeod Health honored three Florence individuals Tuesday for their long-time dedication and Service to the Florence community.

Dr. Joseph E. Harlan, Jr., Marie G. Saleeby and Sarah L. Williams were each honored with a portrait, which was unveiled at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the grassy area between McLeod Medical Park South and the McLeod Medical Plaza.

These portraits are part of a long-time tradition where McLeod Health will acknowledge the lifetime achievements of McLeod Physicians, Staff/Volunteers and Administrative/Board of Trustees Leadership.

“One of the most significant opportunities for recognizing meritorious service and paying tribute to the fine character of these individuals is through the act of commissioning a portrait in their honor,” a press release said. “The artist’s rendering of these individuals are placed on permanent display in areas representative of both the location of their service as well as commemorating their expertise in the field.”

Dr. Joseph Harlan, Jr., has cared for patients in the McLeod Neonatal Intensive Care Unit since 1980. According to the hospital system, he is being honored for his role in the development of McLeod as a leading tertiary care center for the region, outstanding community contributions and meritorious service to his family, country and community.

Portrait of Dr. Joseph Harlan, Jr.

Sarah Williams began her career at McLeod in 1984. According to the hospital system she is being honored for her role as Director of Operations overseeing Laundry Services in addition to other positions she has held since joining McLeod.

She is also being honored for her demonstrated leadership and experience rising through the ranks over the past 36 years and guiding staff to represent the four Core Values of McLeod, as well as her dedicated service to support the mission of McLeod Health.

Portrait of Sarah Williams

Marie Saleeby is a Senior Vice President and served as Administrator of McLeod Regional Medical Center from 2006 to 2020. According to the hospital system, she is being honored for her role as Administrator of the region’s leading tertiary care center for 14 years and as the first female to be named an Administrator at McLeod.

She is also being honored for her demonstrated leadership and experience in nursing and nursing leadership, as well as her dedicated service to support the mission of McLeod Health and the delivery of medical excellence and improvements in patient care.

Portrait of Marie Saleeby

