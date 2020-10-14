McLeod Health in Darlington to temporarily relocate patients after heavy storm damage

DARLINGOTN, SC (WBTW) – After damage from heavy storms, McLeod Health will be transferring inpatient and outpatient services from McLeod Health Darlington and relocating them into other facilities within the McLeod Health hospital system.

Heavy damage after recent storms has taken a toll on the McLeod Health Darlington building on Cashua Ferry Road. A thorough evaluation and facility assessment of the Darlington hospital building is underway to determine the future of the facility, according to Tracy Stanton with McLeod Health Communications.

McLeod Staff will also relocate to care for the patients being transferred. They will temporarily transfer to their current positions in the new locations within the McLeod Health system.

McLeod Behavioral Health will remain in Darlington and the practices in the Medical Office Building remain open.

