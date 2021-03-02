McLeod Health to distribute 10K vaccines; What happens to no-show appointments?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two mass vaccine clinics will be distributing 10,000 doses to people across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this week.

McLeod Health is teaming up with The City of Myrtle Beach to distribute 5,000 first-round COVID-19 shots Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Governor Henry McMaster will be traveling to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday to hold a news conference on site of the vaccine clinic at 2:30 p.m.

The Myrtle Beach vaccine clinic filled up the same day posted, but McLeod Health officials say they hope to schedule more soon.

“McLeod in total has given just under 45,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. We will be giving out another 10,000 first does this week. Obviously, with this vaccine, you need the second dose, and that will happen in about 28 days,” Dr. Matthew Weeks, McLeod Health Chief Medical Officer

said.

Dr. Matthew Weeks says no vaccine will go to waste.

Appointments typically fill up the same day as posted, but Dr. Weeks recommends those eligible and unable to find appointments to keep checking McLeod Health’s social media and website for a last-minute opportunity.

“So that sometimes happens where people have unexpected events and can’t come. What we then do is we quickly scramble and try to create another small event, so we don’t let any vaccine go to waste,” Dr. Weeks said.

Another round of 5,000 vaccines will be distributed Friday at the Darlington Raceway.

As of Tuesday morning, the Darlington Raceway clinic still had open vaccine slots left.

Anyone who gets the first dose with McLeod Health this week is guaranteed a time slot for the second dose in about four weeks, near the end of March.

For those signed up to receive the vaccine, you must show up with a Driver’s license or another form of ID as proof of 1A status.

According to McLeod Health officials, all doses distributed to those eligible in Phase 1A, health care workers, first responders, and people 65 and older, will be the Moderna vaccine.

Dr. Weeks said people are supposed to get the same brand shot the first and second dose.

For vaccine locations near you, click here.