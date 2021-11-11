McLeod Health to require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health told employees Thursday that under the federal vaccine mandate, all employees of the healthcare system must be fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022.

“The executive order requires that healthcare workers receive their first vaccine before December 5, 2021,” The healthcare system said. “This is not a McLeod Health Decision.

The requirement applies to all clinical and non-clinical workers, and the healthcare system said anyone who fails to become fully vaccinated will be fired.

The healthcare system said the order came from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and that the federal order supersedes state and business authorities.