McLeod Heath plans mass vaccination events in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – McLeod Health, in cooperation with a large number of community partners, emergency management support, SCDHEC and city officials both at the coast in Myrtle Beach and also in the Pee Dee area at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, has scheduled several major vaccination clinics. There will be 5,000 doses available at each site.

On March 2, and March 3 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for 1st Doses (Moderna) will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, for all people who meet Phase 1A criteria.

Attendee parking is available in the parking area beside the Convention Center. Shuttle service will be available to assist those with limited mobility. Please do not arrive early for your scheduled appointment time.

On March 5, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., a COVID-19 Vaccination “Your Checkered Flag to Better Health” will be held at the Darlington Raceway for all people who meet Phase 1A criteria. Clinic attendees will enter the Racetrack at Gate 40 located on Hwy 151.

The vaccine event will take patients through the infamous Racetrack “Tunnel” and onto the Racetrack Infield where they will receive their vaccine at the Racetrack Cup Garage. The Raceway event is a drive through, and attendees will not be required to exit their vehicles to receive the vaccine. While carpooling is encouraged, please allow seating for car window access to make it easier to receive the vaccine.

These events will require appointments to be made in advance, and appointments can be made online here or by calling 1-866-365-8110. Please bring your ID or driver’s license to verify your age and 1A status at each event.

“The goal of these clinics is to vaccinate as many of our local residents as we can,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. “I appreciate our partnership with McLeod Health as we work to end COVID-19. Our City of Myrtle Beach staff, hundreds of volunteers including first responders, will work alongside of McLeod Health staff to safely and efficiently vaccinate 5,000 people in two days. We are pleased to offer this health service to our community at no charge.”

McLeod Health has received a surplus of Moderna doses for these events. Moderna requires two doses spaced at least 28 days or four weeks apart. You must get both doses of the same brand of the vaccine. Second dose clinics will be held on March 30 and March 31, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for those who receive their first vaccination at that location.

Those who received their first dose at the Raceway event will be able to return for their “final lap” second doses on Thursday, April 1.

“We are honored to partner with McLeod Health in this tremendous community health outreach event. Both our teams desire the same outcome – improved health and quality of life for all our people,” stated Kerry Tharp, President of Darlington Raceway.