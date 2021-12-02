McLeod Hospice holds its 36th annual tree lighting ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Hospice will celebrate the 36TH Annual “A Light for Someone You Love” Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, December 2, at 5:45 p.m. The ceremony was held at McLeod Regional Medical Center adjacent to the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research. During the ceremony, the family of Allene Griffin lit the trees and Cole Davis performed.

“My mom was 90 years old when she passed away. She had been under hospice care for 12 months,” Joe A. Griffin III, Son of Allene Griffin, said.

Griffin said he remembered before his mom spent her last 5 days at the McLeod Hospice house that she was so full of life and love. He said when the lights glow in the tree he remembers his mom as the light she truly was.

“But if you think about those lights and you think about every individual light, each one of those lights has been lit to recognize a life that has been loved by somebody and somebody has made a donation in recognition of that life and that life has a story and all of those people there are there because of those stories.”

For 2021, hospice officials say they raised $21,000 more dollars than they did last year bringing their fundraiser amount to over $100,000. “The Light for Someone You Love” program is sponsored by the McLeod Health Foundation to directly fund items needed for the McLeod Hospice House, to help patients remain comfortable in their homes, provide bereavement care for families being served as well as others in the community, and to offer a grief camp for children, Camp Jessie’s Kids.

“The dollar amount has far surpassed anything we’ve ever raised before. It’s the only fundraiser we have from McLeod Hospice so people have just really embraced us and I’m so grateful,” Joan Harrison-Pavy, McLeod Hospice House Administrator, said.

Griffin credited the care his mother received from the staff there.

“The hospice care was remarkable. You hear about it, but until you experience it, you’re experiencing sadness and the inevitability of loosing a loved one but at the same time you appreciate the attention and the dedication that this hospice workers really apply to their job.”

McLeod Hospice serves patients in Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Horry, Lee, Sumter, Marion, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties.