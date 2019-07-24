McLeod On-Site Health Services brings new clinic to Florence County Sheriff’s Office

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) McLeod On-site Health Services and the Florence County Council hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new clinic at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

County employees and their families will receive free health care services at the facility. According to Florence County Chairman Waymon Mumford, the clinic is an expansion of the health center at the Florence County Complex which opened back in March.

Chief Deputy for FCSO Glen Kirby said having the new facility in a central part of the county will help employees who are far from the complex.

“Just in this immediate area, we have over 300 employees. We have over 50 employees at Public Works, you got Central Dispatch, and you got over 230 employees here in this building alone,” Kirby said.

Previously, the sheriff’s office had a clinic for employees and their families inside of the jail. It was in a small room and not far from inmates.

The new facility provides more privacy with two exam rooms and a separate entrance through the parking lot.

“It made it a little uncomfortable for the officers and some of the employees that are here. It also was uncomfortable for some of the families and the children. You can’t see children in a jail, if they aren’t 18 years old in that particular area,” said Amanda Coleburn.

Coleburn is the Nurse Practitioner at the new facility. She will work there on Wednesdays with a Nurse Assistant.

With the new clinic, children will be able to enter the facility. Services offered include:

Occupational Medical Visits & First Aid

Primary Care

Sick Visits

Urgent Care

Lab and Injection Services

Chronic Disease Patient Education

Patients will only have to pay for prescriptions and lab tests. The clinic will be open on Wednesdays from 8:00 A.M.- 4:00 P.M. and will close for lunch from 12:30 P.M. to 1:00 P.M.