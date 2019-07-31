McLeod Safe Kids shows community how hot cars really gets inside

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) McLeod Safe Kids used a special thermometer to show people how hot conditions can get inside of a vehicle on Wednesday. According to McLeod, It was their way of raising awareness for National Heatstroke Prevention Day.

McLeod Safe Kids set up their thermometer display at the McLeod Health & Fitness Center off Willwood Drive in Florence. An Injury Prevention Specialist was there to educate people on heatstroke prevention and safety tips.

So far, there have been 24 heatstroke deaths this year, including one in South Carolina. Injury Prevention Specialist, Marla Blaker, said children are at greater risk for heatstroke because a child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s.

Internal organs can start to shutdown if the body’s temperature reaches 104 degrees, she added. If it reaches 107 degrees, the child could die.

News 13 watched the thermometer to see the difference between the temperature outside and inside of the tested vehicle around 2:15 P.M. When the temperature outside was 97 degrees, it showed it to be 152 degrees inside the vehicle.

For one parent, the difference was shocking.

” My guess of how hot the car was, 119 degrees. I was really surprised that the car was 165 degrees inside. I think having small children and just being aware of how quickly something bad can happen and just to know that it’s very preventable,” said Lane Davis.