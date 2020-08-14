McMaster and Spearman to deliver PPE’s to local middle school

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Governor McMaster will be joining State Superintendent Molly Spearman at Johnsonville Middle School today to deliver Personal Protective Equipment.

They will also participate in a press conference with at 11 p.m. regarding PPE.

The Department of Administration will streamline the purchase and distribution of PPE to school districts. Each school district was eligible to request PPE assistance.

Florence School District 5 will be among 70 school districts across the state that will divvy up $10 million worth of equipment to help reopen schools.

Also set to receive PPE’s are all Florence County school districts, and the Horry, Darlington, Dillon 4, Georgetown, Marion and Chesterfield school districts.

