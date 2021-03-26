McMaster extends vaccine eligibility to all South Carolinians 16+

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Friday that all South Carolinians aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 31.

“Our priority with the vaccine has been to save the lives of those at the greatest risk of dying,” McMaster said. “By staying the course and resisting distractions, we’ve expanded South Carolinians’ access and eligibility for vaccinations faster than originally anticipated. Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our state’s health care professionals, we are now able to make the vaccine available to anyone who wants it, and to do so ahead of schedule.”

Anyone 16 or older in South Carolina can begin scheduling their appointments next Wednesday.

“We started by making vaccine available to those who were most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19; the elderly, those with high risk of exposure at work, and those with medical conditions that worsen the effects of COVID-19,” Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director said. “Today, about a year after the COVID-19 crisis began, we are now able to offer three very safe and effective vaccines to all South Carolina residents over the age of 16 – another step on our path to take control of COVID-19 instead of it controlling us and getting back to normal. ”

On March 8, South Carolina moved into Phase 1b of the vaccination plan, which allowed those 55 and older, everyone with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, and all frontline workers with increased occupational risk to receive the vaccine. Since then, DHEC and other vaccine providers have administered an average of 23,323 doses per day, totaling 419,816 administered doses since March 8.

Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 16-18. All three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen, also known as Johnson & Johnson – are available to those aged 18 and older.