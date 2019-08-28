McMaster: Horry/Georgetown County border dispute to be decided by voters

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Residents living on the disputed border between Horry and Georgetown Counties will be able to decide which county they would like to live in.

Governor Henry McMaster made an executive order calling for a referendum on the issue to be added to the November ballot. Those that live in the affected area will be able to vote on which county they want to live in.

Local lawmakers have applauded the governor on his decision.

“I appreciate Gov. McMaster’s order and the work of the special annexation commission resulting in a November 5th referendum to allow the affected voters to decide which county they want to reside in,” Rep. Lee Hewitt, R-Georgetown, said. “This issue is very important in that it affects property taxes, school attendance and voting. A referendum is the best way to decide the issue.”

“It’s important to the community to provide continuity and security in their choice of schools and services,” Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Georgetown, said. “I’m proud to have been part of the team to secure that peace of mind.”

“From the very beginning, my constituents wanted a choice and I believe they should have it. After all, they didn’t invite this problem,” Rep. Russell Fry, R-Horry, said. “Now they’ll get that opportunity to choose which county they’d like to live. I appreciate the diligent efforts of Gov.McMaster and the committee for helping us bring closure to this local issue.”