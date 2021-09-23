McMaster orders flags at half-staff in tribute to fallen Lake City officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in tribute to fallen Lake City Police Lieutenant John Stewart.

McMaster is also requesting that the flags on buildings of the political subdivisions of the state are also flown at half-staff.

Lt. Stewart died in a crash during a police pursuit last Friday. His funeral will be held held Friday. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Florence Civic Center on West Radio Drive. Following the memorial the procession to Florence National Cemetery will take place at 1 p.m.

Flowers, a wreath and U.S. Marine Corps memorabilia now decorate Stewart’s police truck. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper turned on the truck’s lights and adorned his badge with the thin blue line Saturday afternoon.