McMaster orders State Capitol flags at half-staff Friday for Sen. Hugh Leatherman

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to a speaker during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of an inoperable cancer, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags on the State Capitol be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of long-time Senator Hugh Leatherman.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in recognition of “his extraordinary legacy of selfless statesmanship and his lifetime of distinguished service to the state of South Carolina,” according to the executive order signed by McMaster.

Leatherman died early November 12, according to previous reporting. South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, he died at the age of 90.

His funeral is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center in Florence.