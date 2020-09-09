McMaster, Spearman to address solution to rural areas not having internet for schooling

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to address new initiatives for students living in rural areas.

At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, McMaster and Spearman will be discussing the use of datacasting technology for use in education.

Currently, there are still students that do not have the internet that they need for completing online or hybrid learning options.

At this meeting, they will explain how datacasting will work and why it is a viable solution to the problem. For more information on datacasting in education, you can visit here.

News13 will be streaming the press conference live here.

