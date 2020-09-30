McMaster to make announcement alongside NASCAR president, Darlington Raceway President

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster is expected to make an announcement alongside NASCAR Executive Vice-Chair Lesa Kennedy and Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.
The press conference is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Governor’s Mansion in Columbia. We will be live streaming the event here. Refresh for updates.
