Meals on Wheels chef looks to raise money for a food truck to help Grand Strand communities in need

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Meals on Wheels chef and disabled veteran Patrick Fowler is looking to help out in a big way with a food truck that will allow him to make and deliver hot meals to the five communities he already serves.

Fowler says there’s three things the food truck would give — food, prayer and love, so he plans to name the truck “3 N 1: Prayer Food Ministry”.

“It really just sparked a fire in me to see the smile on somebody when you give them something they don’t have,” said Fowler, talking about his three tours in the military — one in Afghanistan, and two in Iraq.

The tours inspired him to help those like Karen Miller.

“This is a poverty area and everybody is blessed to have them. They really are,” Miller said.

Now, Fowler is doing what he usually does, delivering meals, toys and clothes to five Grand Strand communities like Strand Village.

“When I came home, I really got into helping out different organizations, and then I got a calling from God to say hey, go to culinary school,” said Fowler.

He did go to culinary school, and there he learned how to cook and is using that to give back food and prayer.

Now, he’s raising money for a food truck to be able to make and deliver hot meals now that there’s an increased need for meals due to COVID-19. He’s hoping to raise $40,000.

“A food truck would really, really be a blessing and help out. It would provide more for the people here too, I believe,” said Miller.

A blessing that would not only help feed the community, but also leftover funds would go to help non-profits like Meals on Wheels and Coastline Women’s Center.

“They help out with school. They help out with Christmas. It’s a big blessing for everybody in here,” said Miller.

Fowler has set up a GoFundMe page for the community to help raise money for that food truck. The link can be found by clicking here.