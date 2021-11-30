Meals on Wheels of Horry County expands service to a larger facility

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Just in time for the holiday season, Meals on Wheels of Horry County is welcoming the community to its new and improved location.

Meals on Wheels CEO Michael Tyler said last Christmas they were serving 90 clients. This year that number has tripled to 270. He said with an increase in clients, there’s a larger need for a bigger facility and more volunteers.

On the lookout for nearly three years, a new location was always on the radar for the nonprofit. In the words of Tyler, their new facility is the future of the organization.

“This one in particular just happened to fall in our laps, and everybody fell in love with it,” Tyler said.

Expanding more than double in size, the nonprofit went from a 1200 square foot facility to a 2800 square foot facility.

“There’s so many things going on and so many extra things that I think is just going to increase with the ability to have more space,” he said.

He said one of the most exciting parts about the new location is that their new kitchen is about the same size as their entire old space.

As the group cooks thousands of meals in bulk, Tyler said the need is constantly growing. Right now, they serve 270 clients who get 5 meals a week so 1,350 meals.

“It’s a great place to serve, it’s a great place to find family,” he said. “And we want to be that place, especially during the holidays, but throughout the whole year where you can come and be a part of something so you’re not alone.”