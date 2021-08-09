Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of drivers, kitchen volunteers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Meals on Wheels of Horry County is in need of delivery drivers to keep up with the increase in clients it serves.

Leaders with Meals on Wheels of Horry County said its client base has skyrocketed over the last few months. As more people to move to the Grand Strand, they need a lot more drivers to meet the community’s need.

The non-profit organization’s goal is to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Not only does the organization need more drivers, it also needs twelve kitchen volunteers to make sure the food gets prepared quickly.

That includes cooks, volunteers to help serve and package the meals, and prepare the meals for the drivers to take out. Leaders with the organization said they’re bringing in eight to ten new clients a week. A few months ago, the organization was serving around 90 people. Now, it’s serving more than 200.

“We are in need of a handful of drivers right now on the north end. Right now, that is our biggest area that we see the increase is in Loris, Longs, Little River so we are in need of maybe five to 10 drivers in that area at this moment,” CEO for Meals on Wheels of Horry County, Michael Tyler said.

Amy Foster-Gallahan is a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels of Horry County. She’s been volunteering with the organization for a few months now. She helps out in the kitchen and delivers meals to clients around the Carolina Forest Area.

“Just for us to come by and give them prepared meals and to visit with them and talk with them and just see how they are doing is really heartwarming,” Foster-Gallahan said.

Foster-Gallahan said her love for volunteering and wanting to help out the elderly community grew when she met one client who reminds her of her mother.

“Unfortunately, my mother passed away last year so I try to go and visit her even when it’s not on a delivery day just to check in on her and make sure she is okay and I have kind of joked and said I have adopted her as my mom,” Foster-Gallahan said.

The drivers said it’s more than just delivering meals they also get to develop special bonds with the community.

“You just get to interact with people and help them in a meaningful way and it’s good for me and it’s good for them,” Meals on Wheels delivery driver, Anthony Braxton.

You can find information about volunteering in the kitchen or delivering meals online by clicking here.