8 p.m. NHC Tropical Outlook Update

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center has highlighted a medium chance for the development of a tropical depression over the next five days.

Currently, the area of interest is still over Africa but is forecasted to move offshore tonight or early tomorrow morning. The NHC states that “environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development.”

Conditions that are favorable for hurricane development include warm ocean temperatures, moist air, and low wind shear. Currently, the water temperature off the coast of Africa is in the mid-80s, so that will favor development. African dust is forecasted to be light which also is a positive for potential development, and lastly, wind shear is borderline. There is low wind shear closer to the surface, but a progression throughout the atmosphere shows moderate shear throughout parts of the projected location.

Red = moderate shear which would hinder development

If the system progresses into the southern part of the projected area, then there is nothing to stop the area from becoming a tropical depression, but if the system steers slightly to the north, into the area of more shear, then development will likely be stalled or not happen at all.