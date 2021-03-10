Meet Harley, SCDNR’s newest K9 to service Horry County in tracking and detection

HORRY CO., S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has a new K9 team member and handler to service the Horry County area.

Meet Harlie – a yellow lab trained in tracking, obedience, article detection and wildlife detection. Harlie graduated K9 school on Sunday.

And we should mention Harlie’s handler, LCpl. Hunter Burton, who also graduated from K9 school with Harlie on Sunday. LCpl. Burton has been with the SCDNR for seven years, based in Horry County. He is the newest K9 handler for the department.

LCpl. Burton says Harlie’s favorite activity so far is tracking. “She really seems to enjoy having the ability to find the person she’s looking for.”

Congratulations to both graduates and welcome to Horry County, Harlie! We hope to see you around.