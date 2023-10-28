GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) –Meet Joe Phelan, the man who goes around to local golf courses in the Grand Strand and reviews their hotdogs and makes posts on social media!

Joe Phelan told News13 in an interview that he started Turndawgz in May and the idea came to him when he was driving home from school.

He decided to review hot dogs and post them online as a means to make himself and other people laugh.

The brand is growing, and Phelan has merchandise from polos to hats.

Phelan said there are three major things that he believes makes a good hot dog and they are chili, a hot dog made to the right temperature, and a warmed bun.

Phelan said to ensure you don’t get points deducted from your rating, your hot dog must have chili. He called chili an essential to a good hot dog.

So far in his journey, Phelan said the best hot dog he has tasted in the Grand Strand was from River Club at Litchfield by the Sea in Pawleys Island. He said the hot dogs are good, the chili seems to be homemade, and the customer service is great.

To watch Joe’s reviews, you can follow him on TikTok and Instagram at Turndawgz!