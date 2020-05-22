Memorial Day deals and discounts for military, everyone

Our thanks to Offers.com for furnishing this list. If you want to add your business and deal to this list, email wbtwdigital@nexstar.tv.

Memorial Day will look a little different this year as the country rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses both local and nationwide are looking to honor our country’s service members and civilians with free meals, special discounts, and other offers this weekend.

Memorial Day deals for military

Bonefish Grill: Beginning Monday, May 25, 2020, a 10% military discount will be honored indefinitely so members of the military can enjoy fresh fish specialties and hand-crafted cocktails year-round.

Home Chef: Offering 50% off the first purchase and 10% off subsequent purchases, Home Chef is supporting our military heroes as well as doctors, nurses, hospital employees, first responders and teachers. Verify with ID.me at checkout.

Hooters: In appreciation of our military personnel as well as healthcare workers and first responders, Hooters is offering 20% off all food takeout orders every day until further notice for their efforts in these times and at all times. Valid form of ID required.

Joe’s Crab Shack: This Memorial Day, Joe’s Crab Shack is honoring those who have served, including active duty military, veterans, first responders, doctors and nurses by offering 10% off their meal on Monday, May 25 when dining in. Must present a service identification or military ID/badge in order to receive discount. Offer applies to tables of four or less.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active military get a free American Roadhouse Meal with the purchase of an entrée ($8.99 or more). The free meals are available on May 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations.

Old Country Buffet: Honoring all active duty, reserve or retired military personnel in uniform or with a valid ID, Old Country Buffet offers a 15% daily military discount. Plus, up to three other family members get special pricing on lunch, dinner and kids meals.

Outback Steakhouse: Honoring not only military veterans, servicemen and women, Outback is taking 10% off their entire check all day, every day to celebrate all nurses, doctors, medical staff, police, firefighters and first responders as well (with valid medical, state or federal service ID).

Memorial Day coupons and deals for everyone

Baskin-Robbins: Looking to build your sundaes at home? The ice cream chain is making that possible with their DIY Sundae Kits for only $24.99. Order online or in the BR app with your choice of two pre-packed quarts and three toppings. It also includes a can of whipped cream and cherries, to top it all off.

Bonefish Grill: Beginning May 22, Bonefish Grill is offering guests who purchase gift cards online 15% off (no minimum) through June 6. They are also offering a Lobster and Shrimp roll entrée for $16.90 for dine-in and carryout through Monday, May 25.

Chilis: For one day only, May 25, the One-Half Order of Baby Back Ribs will be 3 for $10, which includes a non-alcoholic beverage and a starter. Starters include selected soups, salads or chips & salsa.

Cracker Barrel: Get free breakfast when you get the Cracker Barrel’s Family Meal Basket to go. This offer is valid through June 21. Please note there’s a limit of one free item per order.

Firehouse Subs: Get the Family Meal Deal (3 medium subs, three chips and three freshly baked cookies) for only $24. Available through June 29.

Hungry Howies: Through May 25, enjoy 51% off any pizza at regular menu price, carry out or delivery, at participating locations.

Jack in the Box: Members of Jack in the Box’s loyalty program can receive a 5-piece mini churro dessert for free with any purchase. Offer extends through Memorial Day, expiring on July 1. Also, from May 22 through May 25, Jack in the Box is offering a free shake with any purchase when using their mobile app.

Long John Silver’s: Choose from two great offers – $2 off any variety platter or $5 off an eight-piece family meal. Both include the choice of two family-sized sides and eight signature hushpuppies. Offer expires on May 31.

Morton’s: It’s Grillin’ Time This Memorial Day Weekend. Bring the taste of Morton’s legendary cuisine home with our steak to-go kits. Morton’s Chef’s Table Home Kits Starting at $89.

7-Eleven: Place an online order and get your beer, wine & pizza delivered FREE through May 31. *Terms & conditions apply.

Smashburger: Add a little more fun to burger night by ordering Smashburger’s Take Home Meal Kits with step by step recipe instructions and tips from Smashburger chefs! The meal kits include four Smoked Bacon Brisket Burgers and smash tots. Price ranging from $32.95 to $47.95.

SONIC: For the kids! Get the Wacky Pack! kids meals for $1.99, all day, every day through May 31. Complete with Kidrobot SONIC Edition Dunny Toys (only available in the Wacky Pack Kids Meal).

Sonny’s BBQ: Available through May 31, take advantage of Sonny’s Grab and Go Kits for $47.99 (drive-thru or curbside). They Include a slab of St. Louis ribs and two pounds of pulled or sliced pork, six sandwich buns, four 15-ounces Sidekicks (BBQ beans, coleslaw, green beans, or mac & cheese). Plus, there’s an option to add a rack of St. Louis ribs for $12.

Steak ’n Shake: Over the Memorial Day weekend, through May 28, a variety of specials are currently being offered at Steak ’n Shake including the $4 Double Steak Burger & Milkshake, a family four-pack for $19.99, free fries available for all drive-thru orders, and Half Price Happy Hour. All shakes and drinks are half off on weekdays from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Fresh Market: The Fresh Market’s Little Big Meal feeds four and comes with a choice of four gourmet burgers, buns, cheese slices, a tropical fruit tub and either potato or macaroni salad for $25, a savings of $13.00 compared to buying each item separately. Available May 20, through May 26.

Whataburger: Through May 25 at participating Whataburger locations, customers can purchase one Whataburger online and get a second one FREE!. Offer is redeemable online only.

White Castle: Share a Combo This Memorial Day. Buy one, get one free on any #1 through #6 combo meal. Coupon valid through May 25.