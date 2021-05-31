Memorial Day events honoring veterans in our area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Memorial Day is a day to remember the ultimate sacrifices made by soldier who gave up their lives for our country.

In Myrtle Beach, those brave soldiers are being remembered and honored with events in the area.

Starting at 9 a.m., along Ocean Boulevard at 16th to 9th Avenues North, there will be a Veteran’s March “in a solemn remembrance of Memorial Day,” according to the city.

The march is not a parade, and is instead a way for veterans to observe Memorial Day together. It originated with with World War II veteran Jack Platt, according to the city.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., there will be a Battlefield Cross ceremony at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place at 812 North Ocean Boulevard.

At 11 a.m., a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony will be held in Ballroom ABC of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 2101 North Oak Street.

At 2 p.m., the Memorial Day tribute and documentary film “The Major of St. Lo: The Story of Major Thomas D. Howie” will be shown at Grand 14 Cinemas at 4002 DeVille Street.

News13 will livestream the events in this story.