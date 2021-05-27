Memorial Day weekend just the beginning of potentially record-breaking summer of travel at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Memorial Day weekend is just the beginning of what could potentially be a record-breaking summer for travel at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

A TSA representative tells News13, agents at MYR screen between 5,500 and 6,000 passengers a day. Over Memorial Day weekend, that number could rise to about 7,500. As we get into the summer months though, that figure could skyrocket to between 10,000 to 14,000 passengers going through MYR on Saturdays and Sundays.

“The through-put at this security check point is going to double when we get into summer travel season with the addition of new flights,” Mark Howell with TSA said.



In recent months, Southwest and United Airlines announced service at MYR. Howell says more airlines with more non-stop destinations, coupled with pent up travel demand means longer lines at security.

“You will see some wait times this summer in Myrtle Beach.”

One thing he says slows down security lines: putting prohibited items in your carryon.

So far this year, TSA agents have confiscated two guns. So far this week, a taser, bat and multiple sets of brass knuckles have been confiscated from travelers’ bags.

Right now, masks are still required at the airport and on flights. That rule is extended through September 30th.