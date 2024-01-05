HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two Horry County men were arrested and charged after admitting to breaking into the Carolina Forest recycling center. The recycling center is located at 800 International Drive, off of Highway 31, by Ocean Bay Elementary School.

Police reports say forty-two-year-old Sean Charles Bond and forty-five-year-old John Michael Miller were both arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and unlawful entry into enclosed places.

According to a police report, an officer conducted a traffic stop on International Drive around 1:30 a.m. on January 2nd after noticing a vehicle parked in the Dollar General parking lot after hours. The officer says there was a handgun, power tools, gloves, and flashlights inside the vehicle. Dollar General is located down the road from the recycling center. The report says the officer checked the vehicles records and learned it was parked in the same spot in 2022 when someone had cut a hole into the center’s fence.

One Solid Waste Authority employee in Myrtle Beach, John Kilmer, says situations like this occur at every location. “We always fixed it… and then they end up cutting it… kept cutting it and cutting it,” Kilmer says.

According to the arrest warrant, the facility’s break in wasn’t Miller’s first time and Bond says he’s broken in at least four to five times within the last year. Bond keeps getting out, and in this latest case, he’s out on bond again.

Reports say during the traffic stop, officers found drugs, a bolt cutter, social security and financial cards belonging to others, and a counterfeit hundred-dollar bill. Kilmer says, “Basically, we have a lot of break ins, but that’s with the cops and all now and they’re actually working with us… they’ve been catching them a lot now.”

The manager at the Carolina Forest location says he has no comment at this time, he wants the police to handle the situation. He says only some of their facilities have video cameras, but police have increased their patrols at every location.

Kilmer says, “As of right now… we have our bosses who always say they’ll make sure… cops always come patrol all the time… so we always have people on it and our customers, some of our customers are really good too and have our backs.”

According to the police report, fence repairs in past incidents have cost up to two-hundred dollars. Kilmer says people will steal anything, “Batteries… uh metal… big ol’ tv cans… and computers… they try to take the data. That’s why I always tell people like always break their, break their data or whatever inside their computer so people can’t take their information.”

It is unclear what exactly was taken from the recycling center in the reports and warrants News 13 was given.