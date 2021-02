MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you plan to park in downtown Myrtle Beach anytime soon, be sure to have some quarters handy.

Metered parking season is back in Myrtle Beach, starting Monday, according to the city. The meters will be on through Oct. 31.

Money collected through the meters is used for projects in the downtown area, such as increasing the amount of parking, and improvements that are made to the streetscape, according to the city.