Meth, stolen gun and cash recovered from Hartsville home, sheriff says

HARTSVILLE, SC – Narcotics investigators charged a man after they found drugs, money and guns, including a stolen pistol, in his home, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Leon Davis Jr., 49, of Hartsville, was arrested and charged on Tuesday following an investigation into the selling of illegal narcotics at his home on Sandwood Drive.

The investigation was initiated after community complaints concerning illegal activity at the home, according to Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Drugs, money, and guns, including a stolen pistol, were retrieved from the residence,” said Sheriff Chavis.

Davis has been charged with possession of a stolen pistol, two counts of distribution of meth second offense, and possession with intent to distribute meth second offense.

He was booked in to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.