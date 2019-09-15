Midway Fire Rescue holds ceremony for new ladder truck

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Midway Fire Rescue has a new ladder truck on its force and the department held a ceremony Saturday to dedicate it.

Ladder 814 was dedicated in memory of Battalion Chief Josh Carney, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Around 125 community members were at the Push-In ceremony Saturday. The truck was placed into service at around 12:15 p.m.

The post says the ‘state of the art’ truck was designed by Assistant Chief Jim Crawford and the apparatus committee.