PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Midway Fire Rescue has a new ladder truck on its force and the department held a ceremony Saturday to dedicate it.
Ladder 814 was dedicated in memory of Battalion Chief Josh Carney, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Around 125 community members were at the Push-In ceremony Saturday. The truck was placed into service at around 12:15 p.m.
The post says the ‘state of the art’ truck was designed by Assistant Chief Jim Crawford and the apparatus committee.
- Union says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike Sunday night
- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to speak at the College of Charleston
- Midway Fire Rescue holds ceremony for new ladder truck
- Neighbors rescue 97-year-old Charlotte woman from burning home
- New Gulfstream facility to bring jobs to Chatham County, GA