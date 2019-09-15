Midway Fire Rescue holds ceremony for new ladder truck

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Midway Fire Rescue has a new ladder truck on its force and the department held a ceremony Saturday to dedicate it.

Ladder 814 was dedicated in memory of Battalion Chief Josh Carney, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Around 125 community members were at the Push-In ceremony Saturday. The truck was placed into service at around 12:15 p.m.

The post says the ‘state of the art’ truck was designed by Assistant Chief Jim Crawford and the apparatus committee.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: