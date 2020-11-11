Military moms group gathering items for Christmas care packages

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina are working to complete annual missions for active military members, but the pandemic has brought many challenges.

“It’s not the same. It’s not the same. They deserve this day and it’s kind of being taken away,” said Carol Dion, one of five military moms who started Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina in 2008.

The group is the only chapter of its kind along the South Carolina coast.

The organization was created as a support system for moms who currently or previously had children serving in the United States military.

Dion, whose daughter Melissa served as a staff sergeant in the Army, isn’t a stranger to new challenges.

“It was very difficult,” Dion said. “And that’s the reason why when [Melissa] came back from her second deployment I checked into the Blue Star Mothers.”

Since 2008, Blue Star Mothers has been actively supporting local veterans, military moms, and active service members.

Dion is the last remaining charter member. She said the rest of the charter members moved away or decided to leave once their child retired.

Service and sisterhood, however, has kept her right where she needs to be.

“Even though my daughter is retired, I still feel like I need to be involved,” she said.

She’s doing just that. Every holiday, the group ships boxes of treats to servicemembers over seas.

For this year’s Christmas Hero Boxes, the group’s been collecting leftover Halloween candy, toiletry items and games.

Those who donate would normally volunteer to help stuff more than a hundred Christmas stockings. But to keep folks from catching COVID-19, only 10 members will have to fill the boxes in time for Christmas.

“You know, we promised we’re going to do it. So, we’re going to do it,” Dion said. “We’ll work our way around it somehow.”

With the large amount of support from the community, she said the stockings are now only missing candy canes.

Servicemember’s name and addresses are filling the group’s inbox on Facebook for Christmas so the number of boxes that will be shipped this year hasn’t been determined.

Blue Star Mothers plan to start packing the Christmas Hero boxes by the end of November. It is collecting candy canes at Veterans Cafe and Grille in Myrtle Beach.