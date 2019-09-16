Minor accident closes Hwy 90 to morning traffic

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A dump truck and a car collided on Monday morning, closing Highway 90 for a while.

The area near 861 Highway 90 was closed for 25 minutes after the crash at about 10 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The scene has been cleared and the road is open.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries but waived transportation to the hospital. No injuries were reported by the driver of the dump truck.

No further information is available at this time.

