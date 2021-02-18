Miracle baby finally comes home after spending his first two-and-a-half years in the hospital

IOWA CITY – (WHBF) – A miracle baby born in Iowa City is home after spending two and a half years in the hospital.

Aidan Moles spent his whole life as a patient at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital until recently. He was born seven weeks early, his kidneys didn’t work and he needed dialysis and oxygen.

Aidan received a new kidney back in November and was finally able to go home earlier this month.

“Seeing his reaction to his first car ride, getting him home and just letting him crawl all over the place,” says Aron Donaldson, Aidan’s mother.

Aidan fought infections, a heart problem and some blood issues until getting a new kidney.

“His first six months of life were rocky, to say the least. Yeah, we definitely were concerned that he wouldn’t make it,” says Dr. Lyndsay Harshman, the medical director of pediatric kidney transplant at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Aidan beat the odds. Donaldson says she’s grateful for the kidney.

“It was a very emotional day. Excitement, happiness and nervousness because he had to go through surgery,” says Donaldson.

Dr. Harshman says, “Right now, his kidney function is looking beautiful, and he is looking great. It’s just crazy how quickly he is growing.”

Dr. Harshman is excited for Aidan but will also miss seeing his bright face at the hospital.

“They’re like my own kids, so when I see one of my own kids leave our nest here, it does tug at my heart strings,” says Dr. Harshman.

Donaldson says she can’t wait to see all that Aidan will accomplish.

“There was a time that we weren’t even sure that he was going to make it. I just think he’s going to make the most of everything. I hope that he keeps up the good work,” says Donaldson.

Dr. Harshman also expressed the importance of organ donors. She says it gives patients like Aidan a new chance at life.