Missing Chesterfield County man might be headed toward Myrtle Beach

CHESTERFIELD CO, S.C. (WBTW) – A man reported missing from his home in Chesterfield County might be traveling toward Myrtle Beach, according to the sheriff’s office.

Caleb Wooten went missing from his residence on Mumford Lane in Cheraw on Tuesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office reported. His mother last spoke with Caleb around 5 a.m. when he dropped her off at work.

Wooten was last seen driving a 2007 Honda Accord, champagne in color.

If you have seen or heard from Wooten, please contact the sheriff’s office at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838, or the tip line at 843-287-0235.

The sheriff’s office asks Wooten to please contact his family.