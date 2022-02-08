Missing Horry County man found dead in car in Carolina Forest Kroger parking lot

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man reported missing in late January has now been found dead, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Parker Caldrain, 42, of Conway, was reported missing after a welfare check on Jan. 23, but was previously last seen on Jan. 11, according to previous reporting. Caldrain was recovered overnight and the search has ended.

Caldrain was found dead in his car in the parking lot of Kroger in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Foul play is not suspected. An autopsy is scheduled.

According to a police report obtained by News13, someone called police to report Caldrain’s vehicle in the parking lot. EMS was called and confirmed Caldrain was dead.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.