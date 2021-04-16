Missing: endangered couple’s pickup last seen in Lake City

HANAHAN, S.C. (WBTW) – A couple whose Silverado pickup was spotted in Lake City on Friday morning have been reported missing.

The Hanahan Police Department said Janice and Jerry Hatcher were last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Friday driving a 2014 black Chevrolet Silverado. Both of them suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s and are considered to be endangered, police said.

Their vehicle was spotted in Lake City earlier Friday around 11:30 a.m. and they may still be in the area, according to police.

Janice Hatcher is 5’8” tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown

eyes. Jerry Hatcher is a white male, 5’06” tall, weighs 163 pounds, and has gray hair and blue

eyes.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, please call the Hanahan Police Department

at 843-747-5711 (Option 0) or 911.