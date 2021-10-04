MISSING: Florence police seek public’s help finding missing 76-year-old woman

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department would like the public’s help finding a missing woman last seen on Thursday.

Joann Cooper, 76, was reported missing by a neighbor. She was last seen in the 600 block of Lawson Street.

She is described as about 5 feet, 6 inched tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and

brown eyes. There is no information on endangerment factors.



Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.