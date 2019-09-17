Missing Florence woman last seen in her wheelchair on South Irby Street

News
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking help finding a missing Florence woman who was last seen in her wheelchair on South Irby Street.

Terri Coolman Williams was reported missing by family members, who have concerns for his safety. She was last seen on Aug. 1 traveling in her wheelchair in the 2100 block of South Irby Street.

Terri is described as a petite woman with blonde or light brown hair and is missing two front teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: