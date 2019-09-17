Missing Florence woman last seen in her wheelchair on South Irby Street

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking help finding a missing Florence woman who was last seen in her wheelchair on South Irby Street.

Terri Coolman Williams was reported missing by family members, who have concerns for his safety. She was last seen on Aug. 1 traveling in her wheelchair in the 2100 block of South Irby Street.

Terri is described as a petite woman with blonde or light brown hair and is missing two front teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.