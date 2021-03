HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County police are searching for a woman they say was last seen Tuesday.

Jennifer Ann Phillips, 49, was last seen around 2 p.m. in the Queens Harbor area of Myrtle Beach, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue denim shirt and carrying a black handbag.

Anyone with information that may help police fid her is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.