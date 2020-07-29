Missing man from Longs found safe, reunited with family

News
Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police say a missing man last seen on July 4 has been found safe in North Carolina.

Gregory “Ronzelle” Dewitt, 25, last seen in Longs, has been reunited with his family, police reported on Wednesday. “Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word,” the department posted on social media.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories