Missing man from Longs found safe, reunited with family

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police say a missing man last seen on July 4 has been found safe in North Carolina.
Gregory “Ronzelle” Dewitt, 25, last seen in Longs, has been reunited with his family, police reported on Wednesday. “Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word,” the department posted on social media.
