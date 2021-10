SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies are searching for a man that was last seen on October 7.

Cientelle Covington was last seen in the Gibson area and is described as 5’2″ and 140 pounds with brown eyes, dark hair and dark skin.

Covington is also often seen in the Bennettsville area, according to authorities. If you have seen him or know where he may be, you are asked to contact Captain Randy Dover at 910-266-4332 ext. 1 or call 911.