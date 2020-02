RICHLAND CO, SC (WBTW) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 10-year-old girl and her mother who has not returned the child to her father.

The father of Amirah Watson, 10, has primary custody of the child, according to the sheriff’s office. Tynesha Brooks was scheduled to return her daughter on Feb. 2 but failed to do so, the sheriff reported.

They are believed to be in Richland County.

‪If you see them or know where they are, please call 911.