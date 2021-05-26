MISSING: Robeson County woman last seen driving gray Honda CRV

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) – A Robeson County woman has been reported missing and was last seen near Highway 74 West.

Lucille Christian, 71, of Fairmont, was reported missing by family members on Tuesday night, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen near a home in the area of Spanky Dr. and Hwy 74 West, Lumberton, driving a gray 2016 Honda CRV with NC Registration Plate BDB-9747.

Christian weighs about 170 pounds and is 5’5” in height. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Christian is asked to call Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115 or Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.