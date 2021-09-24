MISSING: Silver Alert issued for Lumberton man believed to have cognitive impairment

Uriel Torres

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Lumberton.

Please be on the lookout for Uriel Torres, 28, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Torres is described at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds, with black, short hair and brown eyes. His birthday was on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Uriel Torres should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

