Missing Sumter County man could be in Florence area

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies from Sumter County are looking for a missing man who is known to frequent the Florence area.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Derrick Davontrez Slater was reported missing on Tuesday. He was seen leaving his job at the McDonald’s near Highway 20 in Camden on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. and was later seen in Rembert that same evening.

Slater is known to frequent the Florence area according to the Sheriff’s Office. He drives a gray 2018 Nissan Sentra, SC tag RAX205, that has front end damage on the passenger side.

Anyone who sees Slater or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.