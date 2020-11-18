Missing Tennessee 9-year-old found alive after spending 3 days in woods

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have found the missing 9-year-old Jordan Gorman alive but hungry. The boy is in custody with TBI agents.

“If it was me at his age, I don’t know that I could do it,” said Bishop Ashburn, who lives in the house in front of where the child was found. “You see, it’s pitch black out here.”

After more than 48 hours, detectives say 9-year old Jordan Gorman was found on an island in the woods along Marrowbone Creek. The child somehow managed to protect himself through the nights under a blue tarp.

“It’s cold. I’m shivering right now,” said Keenan Scalf of 100% Construction Company. “I know he was cold last night and the night before.”

Keenan and his dad Joey were doing construction work on Ashburn’s property when Jordan was rescued.

“They drove by, we saw the kid’s face, {and} they waved,” said Joey Scalf, owner of 100% Construction Company. “All the first responders, they waved… gave the thumbs up, and we just started cheering and clapping.”

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, investigators said they searched a creek and came across a tarp over a tree limb making contact with Jordan, spooking him. He reportedly enjoyed the four-wheeler ride back to the TBI staging area, where medical personnel evaluated him.

Gorman was located nearly three quarters of a mile from his home. When asked how long he had been out there, he told investigators that he didn’t know. He said that he was cold but was welcome to have them there.

Here’s a picture of the creekbed where Jordan Gorman was found, approximately 3/4 mile, as the crow flies, from his home.





Investigators are working to get him food and warm clothes. Citizens from all over the community are stepping up to investigators to help the boy.

Investigators were astonished by Gorman’s ingenuity on his own.

“He saw these deer and saw these bucks, he had the fortitude to find this tarp and create a makeshift shelter.”

I’m still shaking. I was sitting here working in the Command Post when searchers brought Jordan in! So gratified to be able to share this news with you! https://t.co/IhUt8Rr3Mp— Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) November 17, 2020

Jordan said he found that blue tarp and built himself the shelter where rescuers found him this afternoon.#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/xKhjXMKGpS— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 17, 2020

Gorman was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he will need to stay for at least three hours to regulate his body temperature. There, hospital staff will draw blood and monitor all other vital signs.

It is still unclear where Gorman will go after he is released from the hospital.