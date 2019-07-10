Live Now
M&M’s Glampground at BMS sold out in 12 hours

Less than 12 hours after tickets went on sale, the M&M’s Glampground at Bristol Motor Speedway has sold out.

The luxury glampground packages included camping plus race tickets.

Ticket prices started at $1,000.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Tickets for M&M’s Glampground at Bristol Motor Speedway are going on sale at 10:00 a.m. this morning.

The site offers a luxury camping experience at BMS from August 16-17.

Tickets to the Glampground also include a ticket to the race.

Spacious tents, food trucks and events will all be present at the site, as well as visits from both current and former famous legends of BMS.

Ticket prices start at $1,000 and can be purchased by clicking here.

