Mobile CPR training unit works to help essential workers get certifications renewed quickly amid COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – While the American Heart Association extended CPR certifications for some essential workers, some employers may not recognize the extension and will require you to get the renewal training immediately.

That becomes difficult now that some CPR training classes are being canceled due to COVID-19.

Coastal Carolina CPR’s mobile training unit has stayed open since the start of the pandemic, continuing to give training like basic life support and AED usage to those in Wilmington, Jacksonville, Cape Carteret and Myrtle Beach.

“The [American Heart Association] AHA was extending expiration dates for 120 days during the pandemic,” said Coastal Carolina CPR co-owner Brian Ennis.

But, Ennis says some essential employers aren’t accepting the extension, and want their workers to get renewed immediately.

“That’s why we continued to help those folks, because they were in a tight spot,” said Ennis.

They’ve continued with basic life support training, allowing essential workers to get their certification training on their bus.

“We did have a nurse practitioner that contacted me and she was in a fit because she had been sent home that day, and she was expected to work the next day, so we put on a class that night for her so that she could get her certification,” said Ennis.

They’re following AHA guidelines parallel with the World Health Organization staying three feet apart with only three manikins and students, and it’s recommended if non-medical workers aren’t comfortable with mouth-to-mouth due to COVID-19, that they do hands-only CPR.

Ennis says they’ve had a spike in business due to other CPR services stopping or reducing office hours.

“We’ve had a record month, each month,” he said.

Once the COVID-19 restrictions start to lift, Coastal Carolina CPR plans to have a free, hands-only CPR class out at New Hanover County Parks & Gardens in Wilmington.

You can sign up for CPR training classes with Coastal Carolina CPR here.

The American Red Cross also continues to offer online CPR and AED classes. You can find out more here.