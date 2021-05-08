Moe’s window shattered during shooting at Azalea Square Shopping Center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting at Azalea Square Shopping Center.

According to Summerville PD, four people got into an argument in the parking lot of the shopping center shortly before 1:00 p.m.

Shots were fired and a bullet struck a window at Moe’s Southwest Grill.

No injuries were reported.

Summerville PD says that they do not have any suspects at this time. Witnesses told police that one set of suspects fled in a vehicle and another pair fled on foot.

As of 2:15 p.m., the scene is still active, with police blocking off areas of the shopping center.

News 2 has crews at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.