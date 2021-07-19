Mom reacts after man accused of indecent liberties with daughter in North Carolina Walmart

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — An emotional plea is coming from a mother of a girl assaulted in a North Carolina Walmart — keep your kids close.

Police say 63-year-old Raymond Mancini assaulted and tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl inside the Walmart on South Main Street Friday night.

The girl’s mom says they saw Mancini when they were shopping around 9:45 p.m.

But when her daughter wandered down an aisle, she says Mancini tried to pull down her daughter’s shorts.

When the girl screamed, the suspect ran out of the store, the mom and police said.

Holly Haag has a message for other parents.

“When you get a bad vibe from somebody like this man, pay attention to it. Whatever you’re buying at the store isn’t as important as your children, isn’t as important as your family, as your peace of mind,” Haag said.

“I don’t have peace of mind anymore, they don’t have peace of mind anymore. We don’t feel safe even though he’s caught.”

After looking at surveillance video, police were able to arrest Mancini Saturday night.

Mancini, of Youngsville, is charged with indecent liberties of a minor and attempted kidnapping. He’s in the Wake County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.