Mom released on bond after arrest in April homicide by child abuse case

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A mother that was in jail on a homicide by child abuse charge has bonded out, according to booking information from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Jodi Breanna Holden was charged with homicide by child abuse and neglect by a legal custodian in connection to the death of her 2-year-old son, Kaiden Smith. Randall Scott Watson was also arrested in connection to the case he is also charged with homicide by child abuse.

According to the autopsy, the cause of the child’s death was blunt force trauma to the head. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has ruled the death as a homicide.