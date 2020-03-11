Mom says she was run over by car while trying to stop man from stealing children’s Girl Scout cookie money

WASHINGTON, DC (WJLA/CNN WIRE/WBTW) – A mom in Washington, DC says she was run over by a car while trying to stop a man stealing her children’s Girl Scout cookie money.

Traci Brown, a Capitol Hill mom, showed the scars, where she says she was run over by a man in a stolen Hyundai as she tried and failed to stop him from stealing $1500 of their Girl Scout cookie money.

“I put the bag of money up under the passenger seat,” Brown said.

She said she and two of her 7-year-old triplets were out in front of their home selling cookies to passersby.

They needed change for big bills, so she went in and brought out the money bag, made the sale, stashed it in the car and was dealing with one of her daughters when a helper yelled out.

“He’s in your car taking your money, and I turned around I was like, ‘oh my god.’ So, I tried to grab him by his dreadlocks, and they slipped out of my hands,” Brown also said. “So, I ran around the front of my car and tried to, unfortunately foolishly take the money from him.”

She said he ran over her in a stolen car as she tried to stop him

“He ran so fast in the car, and now, and now, and then mommy fell in the streets,” one of the children said.

“The kids shouldn’t be seeing stuff like that and no one should be stealing form the Girls Scouts. This is a charitable organization, it’s not even me or my money,” Brown added.

Brown said the bag had so much money in it because she hadn’t been able to turn it into the Girl Scouts rep at church.

It’s unclear what happened to the thief.

